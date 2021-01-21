DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.56 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 969,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

