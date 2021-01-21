DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average is $341.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

