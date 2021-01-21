DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.71 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average of $189.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

