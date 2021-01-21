DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $11,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $727.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $698.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

