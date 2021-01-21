DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $190.74 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.55 and its 200-day moving average is $182.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

