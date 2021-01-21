DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.