DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 170.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,965,000 after buying an additional 346,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

