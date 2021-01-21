DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.14 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

