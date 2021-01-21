DNB Asset Management AS Invests $5.51 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $495.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

