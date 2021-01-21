DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,428 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

