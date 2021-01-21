DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 14,497 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

