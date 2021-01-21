DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,169 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,479 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after buying an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

