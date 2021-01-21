DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,718 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

