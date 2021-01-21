DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,566 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $245.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

