DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

