DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

