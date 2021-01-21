DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cummins by 10,345.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CMI opened at $236.53 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
