DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

