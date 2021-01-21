DNB Asset Management AS Sells 12,358 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

