DNB Asset Management AS Sells 136,120 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

