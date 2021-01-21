DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,568 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $226.79 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

