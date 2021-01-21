DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,435 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

