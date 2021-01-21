DNB Asset Management AS Sells 411,890 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411,890 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.33% of Baozun worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Baozun by 123.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.