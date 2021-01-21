DNB Asset Management AS Sells 8,957 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 914,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

General Mills stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

