DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.20% of HMS worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMSY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HMS by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMSY. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

HMSY stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

