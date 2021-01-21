DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Square were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 359.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

