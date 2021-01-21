DNotes Market Capitalization Hits $4,475.19 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market cap of $4,475.19 and approximately $17,241.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded 84.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 371.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

