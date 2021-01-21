Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.56 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $128.14 million and approximately $20,629.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

