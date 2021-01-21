DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $255.31 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.