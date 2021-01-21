DODO (DODO) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, DODO has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DODO token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $85,413.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00124737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00283683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068974 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars.

