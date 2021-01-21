DODO Reaches Market Cap of $12.47 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DODO token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DODO has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $12.47 million and $1.26 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00052517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00307568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00072317 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00071935 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

Buying and Selling DODO

DODO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

