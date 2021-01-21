Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $193.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00416236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,039,472,924 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.