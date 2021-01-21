Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

