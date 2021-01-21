Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.58

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.58 and traded as high as $51.31. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 690,196 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total transaction of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

