Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

