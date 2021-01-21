Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

