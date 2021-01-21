Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.00. Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 128,754 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.