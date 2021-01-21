Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.