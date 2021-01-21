DPRating (RATING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,714.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One DPRating token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $272,486.84 and approximately $9,714.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00060050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00521265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.92 or 0.03750727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

