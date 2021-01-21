Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Shares Up 2.8%

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €56.50 ($66.47) and last traded at €55.80 ($65.65). 3,910 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.30 ($63.88).

Several brokerages recently commented on HNL. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on shares of Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $338.25 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

