DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.32 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. DragonVein has a market cap of $6.32 million and $751,355.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.51 or 0.01413266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00584830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00178244 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002439 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.