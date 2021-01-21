DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.58 million and $1.24 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00045118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002502 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006241 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

