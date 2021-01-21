Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $306.54

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $306.54 and traded as high as $393.80. Drax Group plc (DRX.L) shares last traded at $386.60, with a volume of 585,692 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group plc (DRX.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 306.54.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

