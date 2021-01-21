Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.76

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $20.96. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 145,343 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.76.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

