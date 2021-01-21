Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Up 1.7%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.57. 1,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.