DREP (DREP) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, DREP has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $839,086.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.