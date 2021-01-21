Drumz plc (DRUM.L) (LON:DRUM) Trading Up 11.1%

Drumz plc (DRUM.L) (LON:DRUM)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 7,258,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,652,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

