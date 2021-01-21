DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.