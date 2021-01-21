DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $481,478.00 and $13,685.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008856 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

