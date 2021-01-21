Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $9.81. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 50,530 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
