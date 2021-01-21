Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.92

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $9.81. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 50,530 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,511,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 397,020 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

